Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Nab Garfield Account Executive With 1½ Kilos Of Heroin, Fentanyl

Jerry DeMarco
Yakania Polanco
Yakania Polanco Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

A Garfield businesswoman wasn't lying when she told Passaic County sheriff’s detectives who'd been tailing her that she was carrying "something illegal" in a large shopping bag.

Turns out it was more than five pounds of heroin and fentanyl, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Drug investigators acting on a tip Monday night went to Belmont Avenue, where they saw Yakania Polanco park and get out of a white BMW carrying a large blue and white shopping bag, Berdnik said.

When they stopped her and asked what was in the bag, the sheriff said, Polanco, a 33-year-old strategic account executive, responded, “something illegal."

“For their safety, detectives opened the bag, which revealed…2.4 kilograms of suspected heroin and fentanyl inside of several vacuum-sealed bags and sandwich-type bags, along with a scale and glassine envelopes commonly used to package [drugs for sale],” he said.

The estimated street value, he said, was $160,000.

Polanco was charged with various drug possession counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

