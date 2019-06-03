Passaic Prosecutor: Accused Con Artist Busted In $6,200 ‘Grandson In Trouble’ Phone Scam

A South Jersey woman was part of a group of thieves who conned an innocent victim out of $6,200 through the “grandson in trouble” phone scam, authorities charged.

Greisy Breton, 40, of Cherry Hill had the money wired into an account she controlled at a Paterson bank after the elderly victim in Texas was told it was needed to bail a relative out of jail, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Monday.

Members of the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested Breton, who was released on theft charges pending a June 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

An investigation was continuing, Valdes said.

“Senior citizens should be cautioned not to wire, transfer or send money to strangers as a result of telephone solicitation,” she warned.

