Passaic Police Bust 4, Summons Others In Outdoor Overnight Bash, Mayor Vows Continued Crackdown

A large and rowdy crowd didn’t like Passaic police breaking up their party in the middle of the night, leading to four arrests and a host of summonses at a city public housing complex, authorities said.

It also prompted a stern warning from Mayor Hector Lora, who said that such quality-of-life offenses “will not be tolerated” and that police will continue to make arrests and issue summonses to violators.

Possibly as many as 100 people were gathered on Aspen Place in the Speer Village complex when police who received several reports of loud music and drug and alcohol use arrived around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

The Community Response Unit (CRU) had gone there on a similar call over the weekend and warned those violating city and state laws not to do it again, the chief noted.

This time, officers immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana and saw people drinking publicly, Guzman said.

“The crowd became unruly when officers attempted to issue summonses,” he said.

Arrested for disorderly conduct, failing to disperse and trespassing were Obrian Cuadrado and Tyrell Murray, both 25 of Passaic.

Charged with obstruction was Tynasia Reardon, 23, of Fair Lawn.

Arrested for an outstanding warrant was 31-year-old Anthony Davis of Passaic.

All were released pending court action on the charges.

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities confirmed Tuesday that they’d seized a 13-year-old Passaic boy who they said knocked out a mother with a punch, leaving her with serious injuries, after bullying her son and telling him to “go back to Mexico.”

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/go-back-to-mexico-boy-13-charged-in-knocking-out-passaic-mom-beating-son/770883/

******

Summonses were issued to others for, among other offenses, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

“While I appreciate the dedication and hard work by our Passaic police officers, I start from the position that local residents and families deserve a quality of life that doesn’t include loud partying in the middle of the night,” Mayor Lora said.

“I have met with the leadership of our police department and members of City Council and everyone agrees that these behaviors are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Lora said.

“I have assurances from our police chief that increased law enforcement efforts will continue throughout the summer months to protect and maintain our community's peace," the mayor said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.