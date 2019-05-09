Passaic Police Boost Security At High School After Unfounded Social Media Threat

Authorities increased security at Passaic High School on Thursday following a social media threat.

The unfounded post said: "I'm shooting up PHS @2:30 on the set."

Passaic police were joined at the school by Passaic County sheriff's officers.

A lockdown wasn't considered necessary and classes were conducted as usual, authorities said.

They also emphasized that social media chatter Thursday afternoon about a shooting was erroneous.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with city police.

