Passaic Gang Shooting Near Grade School: Two Struck, Four Seized

Two victims were hospitalized and four suspects were in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon just steps from a Passaic elementary school where classes were in session, authorities said.

Mayor Hector Lora said authorities believe gang members were involved in the 2 p.m. shooting on Monroe Street near Memorial Elementary School 11.

There was no immediate word on the victims' conditions.

School was in session at the time, the mayor said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and city police were investigating.

