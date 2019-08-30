Contact Us
Passaic Firefighters Douse Apartment Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported and no one was permanently displaced by the pre-dawn Wall Street fire in Passaic, responders said. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Passaic firefighters kept a pre-dawn blaze in a rear addition from spreading to a four-story apartment building.

Responders said they had the two-alarm fire in the vacant apartment under control about an hour after receiving the 5:11 a.m. call Friday at 62 Wall Street.

No injuries were reported and no residents were permanently displaced by the fire, which they said began on the exterior of the building.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

