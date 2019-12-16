Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Indicted On Misconduct Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joel Familia
Joel Familia Photo Credit: DRIVER's LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer was accused of lying in a police report and on an affidavit, authorities announced.

A grand jury in Paterson returned official misconduct and false reporting charges against Joel Familia, 36, of Lake Hopatcong, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Monday night.

Valdes didn’t explain, saying only: “It is alleged that on March 22, 2018, the defendant, a Passaic County [s]heriff’s [o]fficer, made false statements in a police report and in an affidavit of probable cause.

Familia was issued a summons for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Records show he's been with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office since 2012.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.