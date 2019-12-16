Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Indicted On Misconduct Charges

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer was accused of lying in a police report and on an affidavit, authorities announced.

A grand jury in Paterson returned official misconduct and false reporting charges against Joel Familia, 36, of Lake Hopatcong, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Monday night.

Valdes didn’t explain, saying only: “It is alleged that on March 22, 2018, the defendant, a Passaic County [s]heriff’s [o]fficer, made false statements in a police report and in an affidavit of probable cause.

Familia was issued a summons for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Records show he's been with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office since 2012.

