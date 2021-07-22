Passaic County Man With Anabolic Steroids Wields Fake Firearm At Mt. Olive Apartment Complex

A 23-year-old Passaic County man was arrested for drug possession and wielding a fake firearm during an argument at a Morris County apartment complex, authorities said.

Santiago Montoya, of Little Falls, is accused of brandishing an imitation firearm with the orange safety tip removed during an argument with a woman at Overlook Apartment Complex in Mount Olive around 9:55 p.m. Monday, police said.

Montoya was also found with liquid and pill anabolic steroids, hypodermic syringes and Adderall, police said.

Montoya was charged with two counts of possession of schedule I-IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of an imitation firearm, prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of syringes, police said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.