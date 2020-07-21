Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Passaic County Man Charged With Shooting Dog

Jerry DeMarco
Tristan E. Owens
Tristan E. Owens Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A dog who was at first believed injured by fireworks had actually been shot, said authorities who charged a Passaic County man with animal cruelty.

Wanaque police responding to DuPont and Makemoney avenues in Haskell around 10 p.m. found the dog, who was taken to the Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital in Westwood, authorities said.

“It was determined that the dog sustained injuries by a small caliber bullet,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert C. Kronyak, Jr. said Tuesday in a joint announcement.

Charged in a complaint on Monday, they said, was Tristan E. Owens, 22, of Haskell.

He was released pending an Aug. 7 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The dog survived the injuries, responders said.

