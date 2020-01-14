Pascack Valley Social Worker, 39, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child

A pediatric clinical social worker was charged with sexually assaulting a child in Washington Township.

Tara Cardinale, 39, of Hillsdale remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

The NYU graduate was arrested Friday on charges of child endangerment through sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office investigated along with Washington Township police.

