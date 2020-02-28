Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Release Sketch Of Hawthorne Stabbing Suspect
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Parsippany PD: Juvenile Robbed By Armed Men In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Buffalo Wild Wings in Parsippany.
Buffalo Wild Wings in Parsippany. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Men armed with a knife and a firearm remain at large after robbing a juvenile in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot, authorities in Parsippany said.

A group of five juveniles leaving the Route 46 restaurant met a group of five men in the parking lot when one of the juveniles was robbed of cash and "other items" around 9 p.m. Thursday, Parsippany police said.

The juvenile told police that one of the men -- who fled immediately in a vehicle -- had a knife and another had a firearm, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Division at 973-263-4311.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.