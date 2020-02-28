Parsippany PD: Juvenile Robbed By Armed Men In Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot

Men armed with a knife and a firearm remain at large after robbing a juvenile in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot, authorities in Parsippany said.

A group of five juveniles leaving the Route 46 restaurant met a group of five men in the parking lot when one of the juveniles was robbed of cash and "other items" around 9 p.m. Thursday, Parsippany police said.

The juvenile told police that one of the men -- who fled immediately in a vehicle -- had a knife and another had a firearm, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Division at 973-263-4311.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.