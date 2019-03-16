Contact Us
Parsippany Man, 79, Charged With Shooting His Wife Dead While Claiming Suicide

Cecilia Levine
The Mirrione home on Concord Way in Parsippany.
The Mirrione home on Concord Way in Parsippany. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 79-year-old Parsippany man shot and killed his wife and then claimed it was a suicide, authorities charged.

Patrick Mirrione called police to their Concord Way garage just before 1 p.m. Friday, saying his wife killed herself, authorities said.

Interviewed by detectives, Mirrione "gave inconsistent statements regarding his knowledge of and participation in the death," Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release issued Saturday morning.

Investigators also found that he "altered, concealed, and/or removed physical items at or from the scene," the release says.

Mirrione remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 , or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 .

