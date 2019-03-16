Parsippany Man, 79, Charged In Wife's Shooting Death After Claiming Suicide

A 79-year-old Parsippany man was accused of participating in and covering up his wife's shooting death while claiming it was suicide.

Patrick Mirrione called police to their Concord Way garage just before 1 p.m. Friday, saying his wife, Dolores, 72, killed herself, authorities said.

Interviewed by detectives, Mirrione "gave inconsistent statements regarding his knowledge of and participation in the death," Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release issued Saturday morning.

Investigators also found that he "altered, concealed, and/or removed physical items at or from the scene," the release says.

Mirrione remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 , or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 .

