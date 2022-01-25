Parsippany Gas Stations Targeted In Back-To-Back Armed Robberies: Prosecutor

Two gas stations in Parsippany were targeted in back-to-back robberies, authorities said Tuesday.

The first occurred when a man driving a black or dark gray BMW X5 stopped at Shell on Route 46 East, asked the attendant for $25 worth of gas and pulled a knife when their back was turned around 7:55 p.m. Friday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on Route 46, authorities said.

About 10 minutes later, a man driving a vehicle with the same description stopped at Conoco on Route 46 West and asked for a gas refill before approaching the attendant from behind, wielding a knife and demanding money, Carroll said.

The man pushed the attendant to the ground and drove away, heading west on Route 46, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Black male with possibly short facial hair, a black jacket, black pants, possibly black gloves and a black facemask and hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Major Crimes Unit of the

Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300, or Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

