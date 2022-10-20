Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car they said.

Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.

She was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Red Roof Inn in Lawrence, a spokesman for the US Marshals said.

