Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD: Undercover Stings Nets Nearly 700 Heroin Folds, 100 Crack Vials, Two Arrests
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Park Ridge Suicide: Nutley Man, 38, Struck, Killed By Train

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train.
NJ Transit train. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 38-year-old Nutley man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Bergen County in what authorities said was a suicide.

The man drove to the area of the Dunkin' Donuts, just west of the Park Ridge train station, where an NJ Transit spokesman said he was struck at 7:25 a.m. Monday.

He left a note, authorities said.

Service was suspended in both directions for four hours.

The 1612 train left Spring Valley at 7:10 a.m. for Secaucus Junction and had 180 customers and a crew aboard, NJT's Nathan Rudy said.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers picked up the passengers, he said.

Service was resumed at 11:30 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.