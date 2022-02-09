Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports.

Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the girl was found in her carseat around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The girl was left in the car unattended sometime that morning, but it wasn't until hours later that someone called 9-1-1, according to abc7. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, which was canvassed for investigation.

Temps hovered around 91 degrees with 51 percent humidity levels at the time of the incident in Somerset County, according to the National Weather Service.

