Paramus Police Pursuit Down GSP Ends In Stolen SUV Crash, Two Arrests

A pre-dawn Paramus police chase Friday ended with a crash in East Orange and the arrests of two Newark men, authorities said.

Officer William Stallone tried stopping a speeding 2011 Nissan SUV carrying two occupants with ski marks on southbound Route 17 near Linwood Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The SUV, reported stolen out of Elizabeth, roared off, Ehrenberg said, and Stallone chased it onto the southbound Garden State Parkway.

Clifton and New Jersey State Police joined the pursuit, he said.

The driver -- identified as Tyquan Boulware, 19 -- turned off at Exit 147, where he lost control and crashed the SUV, Ehrenberg said.

Boulware ran but was caught by Paramus Officer Michael Mordaga, the chief said.

The passenger -- identified as Henry Tazwell, 28 – tried hiding but was captured by Stallone and Officer Timothy Reed.

Both were brought to Paramus police headquarters, booked on charges of eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to the Bergen County Jail.

They remained there Friday pending a detention hearing.

East Orange police also responded, Ehrenberg said.

