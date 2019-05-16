Paramus PD: Suspect In Bias Jitney Bus Attack Paramus Arrested

A 51-year-old Hackensack man has been arrested after police said he spit on and threatened to kill another man in a racially tinged tirade aboard a jitney bus traveling through Paramus earlier this month.

Victor E. Colon was arrested Wednesday night at his home, Paramus police said. He was charged with offenses including aggravated assault, bias intimidation and making terroristic threats.

Colon allegedly stomped on the foot of a passenger getting on the bus at 2218 Broadway in Fair Lawn May 2 before moving his seat closer to the victim and harassing him during the ride up Route 4 eastbound, Chief of Police Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

"The suspect asked the victim if he was Indian, he then stated that the victim’s family had killed the suspect’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for the 9-11 attacks," Ehrenberg previously told Daily Voice.

** WARNING: video contains explicit content. **

"The suspect also spit at the victim then brandished a box cutter and made slashing motions at the suspect which struck the victims back pack."

While passing 24 Hour Fitness, the man demanded the driver stop the bus and then told the victim to get off or he'd kill him, the chief said.

The victim got off the bus and called Paramus police. The suspect got off at the next bus stop, River Edge/Hackensack near Main Street on Route 4, according to police.

