North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Paramus PD: Route 4 Stop Turns Up Loaded Guns, 100 Heroin Bundles, $15,000 Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Jesus Rosado-Santiago, Julian Lopez
Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy PARAMUS PD

Paramus police found two New York City men with a pair of handguns, 100 bundles of heroin and $15,000 in drug cash during an overnight Route 4 traffic stop, authorities said.

The driver was unable to maintain a single lane while driving a 2014 Acura sedan on the eastbound highway at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officer William Stallone determined that the license plates didn’t match the vehicle and stopped it, he said.

Stallone was joined by fellow Officers Donald Liu, Officer Tim Reed and Officer Michael Mordaga.

While interviewing the two vehicle occupants, Stallone determined that their driver’s licenses were suspended, the chief said.

A search turned up a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun along with the heroin, crack cocaine and several bags of fentanyl, plus the cash, he said.

The officer arrested Jesus Rosado-Santiago, 42, of Ozone Park, and Julian Lopez, 31, of the Bronx and charged them with drug and weapons possession, money laundering and hindering.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a bail hearing.

