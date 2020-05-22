Paramus Man Stabbed, Fleeing Roommate Captured In Mall Parking Lot

A drunken argument left one Paramus boarding house resident hospitalized with a severe stab wound and another jailed, authorities said Friday.

Jose Vasquez-Gonzales pulled a knife and stabbed Luis Cruz, 35, in the abdomen during a fight on the front lawn of the East Ridgewood Avenue boarding home just after midnight, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Vasquez-Gonzales, a 49-year-old Dominican national, ran toward the Fashion Center mall on Route 17 as a squadron of police vehicles converged on the area.

An EMS crew from New Bridge Medical Center saw him running through the parking lot and notified police, Ehrenberg said.

Vasquez-Gonzalez struggled briefly with responding Officers Don Liu and Officer Anthony Mordaga before they subdued him, the chief said.

Police charged Vasquez-Gonzalez with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Cruz, meanwhile, remained in serious but stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center.

