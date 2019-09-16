Paramus Man Charged With Taking Upskirt Photos Of High School Girls At Route 17 Starbucks

A Paramus man was caught taking “upskirt” photos of high school girls at a Route 17 Starbucks, Ridgewood police said.

Detectives and uniformed officers rushed to the business on Friday following reports that someone had been taking the photos of Immaculate Heart Academy students at the shop the day before.

Louis Tournour, 52, returned, did it again and was taken into custody, village Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said Monday.

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, upskirting is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass new laws to address it. Hundreds of thousands of photos are posted online, with countless sites devoted to them alone.

Upskirters will position their cell phones or cameras in low-hung bags, or they’ll stand under stairways or ride escalators.

Bergenfield police some years ago arrested a 21-year-old man who they said pointed a cell phone camera up the skirt of an 18-year-old high school student as she stood on line at a convenience store.

In another instance, a Kentucky middle school teacher was arrested after he was reportedly caught under the cheerleaders’ bleachers.

Tournour remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action on charges of stalking and invasion of privacy.

NOTE: Authorities urged that anyone who might have been similarly victimized contact their local police department immediately.

At the Ridgewood Starbucks on southbound Route 17 on Friday.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

MUGSHOT (Courtesy: RIDGEWOOD PD):

Louis Tournour

