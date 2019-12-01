Paramus Man Charged With Reckless Manslaughter In Shotgun Death Of Cliffside Park Woman, 18

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Paramus man illegally bought a shotgun that an 18-year-old Cliffside Park woman killed herself with in the basement of his home Saturday night, authorities said.

Kenneth Pinte, who is unemployed and has a criminal history, was charged with reckless manslaughter, hindering and weapons charges in the death of Faith Youngling.

Pinte illegally bought the 12-gauge shotgun that Youngling shot herself with, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Sunday night.

A single blast killed her instantly, responders said.

Pinte was charged following an autopsy, an examination of the weapon and interviews of him and witnesses.

The autopsy "determined that the injuries were self-inflicted," Musella said. "The investigation further revealed that [Pinte] recklessly provided Faith Youngling the shotgun that caused her death and that he had purchased the shotgun illegally."

Pinte remained held Sunday night in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Faith Youngling

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities were trying to determine whether a young woman from Cliffside Park who was shot dead in the basement of a Paramus home late Saturday was the victim of suicide or homicide, Daily Voice has learned.

The 18-year-old victim -- who'd more recently been living with her father in West New York -- was sitting on the edge of a bed when she was killed instantly by the shotgun blast shortly before midnight, responders said.

Her 20-something boyfriend, who summoned police, was taken in for questioning by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, witnesses said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner was conducting an autopsy, and the 12-gauge shotgun was being analyzed for fingerprints.

The 84-year-old homeowner and his son told police they were upstairs and hadn't heard anything, responders said.

A stretch of Pleasant Avenue between Rochelle Park and Paramus -- from Gertrude Avenue down to the dead end -- remained closed Sunday as investigators continued their work.

Responders included Paramus police, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit

