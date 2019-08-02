Paramus Man Charged With Death Threats To Parents Of Local Schoolchildren

A Paramus man sent letters threatening the parents of children at a local school, authorities said.

Parents in Hackensack and West Milford, as well as in Paramus, “received letters threatening serious bodily injury and death to them and their family members,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

A joint investigation by members of Musella’s Intelligence & Counterterrorism Unit with Paramus and Hackensack police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that Stanley Lenkiewicz, 49, “sent the threatening letters to parents of students at a school in Paramus and to a former coworker using the identity of a third party,” the prosecutor said.

Lenkiewicz, who is single and unemployed, was arrested and charged with nine total counts of making terroristic threats, three of impersonation and one of stalking, Musella said.

He was released pending an Aug. 23 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

