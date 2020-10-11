Paramus House Fire Doused

Firefighters doused a Paramus house blaze on Tuesday.

The smoky fire apparently broke out in an attached garage and extended into the attic of the Behnke Avenue home shortly after 11 a.m.

Firefighters had the bulk of the two-alarm blaze knocked down within 45 minutes. It was declared under control about five minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Emerson, Maywood, Oradell, River Edge and Washington Township, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.