Paramus Firefighters Free Minivan Driver In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 17 south of Century Road in Paramus.
Northbound Route 17 south of Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A fire hydrant was knocked over.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Paramus firefighters extricated a driver after her minivan knocked over a fire hydrant during a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 17.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after she was freed by members of Engine Companies 2 and 4 following the crash on the highway's northbound side near Century Road around 12:30 p.m.

Northbound Route 17 near Century Road.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two BMWs -- a 320I sedan and a 300 series SUV -- were damaged. The van and SUV had to be removed by flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

No other injuries were reported in Tuesday's crash on Route 17 in Paramus.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

