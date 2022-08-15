Parachuter Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Skydiving Accident, State Police Say

A parachuter was flown to the hospital following a skydiving accident in Sussex County, state police said.

The parachuter got stuck in power lines at the Sussex Airport in Wantage around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Troopers rescue the parachuter from the power lines as a medical helicopter landed near the scene to assist with transportation.

The parachuter was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, Marchan said.

Additional details were not released.

