PalPark Store Employee Charged With Sexually Harassing Co-Worker

A Palisades Park store employee who was fired for sexually harassing a co-worker was jailed on criminal charges, as well, authorities said.

Jaime Correa, 51, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact and one of stalking after the 20-something victim told police that he inappropriately touched her and made unwelcome gestures, borough police Sgt. George Beck said Wednesday.

One of the incidents was recorded on store video, Beck said.

Correa spent two days in the Bergen County Jail after Saturday's arrest before being released pending a court hearing.

