Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teaneck PD Zeroes In Suspects Who Squirted Jewish Prayer Service Attendees With Water Pistols
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Palisades Parkway PD, Westchester Marine Unit Pluck Injured Fort Lee Hiker Off Alpine Cliffs

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Members of the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, Palisades Interstate Park police and Piermont EMC and firefighters united to rescue the Fort Lee hiker who was trapped on the Palisades above the Hudson River.
Members of the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, Palisades Interstate Park police and Piermont EMC and firefighters united to rescue the Fort Lee hiker who was trapped on the Palisades above the Hudson River. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Westchester County Police Marine Unit

Members of the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, Palisades Interstate Park police and Piermont EMS and firefighters united to rescue a Fort Lee hiker trapped on the Palisades above the Hudson River, authorities said.

The victim, 50, tripped and injured her arm while hiking Sunday along an unmarked trail in Alpine, PIP Police Lt. Jock Watkins said.

“She was about 750 feet away from the shore at an approximate angle of 70 degrees,” Watkins said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.