Palisades Parkway PD, Westchester Marine Unit Pluck Injured Fort Lee Hiker Off Alpine Cliffs

Members of the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, Palisades Interstate Park police and Piermont EMS and firefighters united to rescue a Fort Lee hiker trapped on the Palisades above the Hudson River, authorities said.

The victim, 50, tripped and injured her arm while hiking Sunday along an unmarked trail in Alpine, PIP Police Lt. Jock Watkins said.

“She was about 750 feet away from the shore at an approximate angle of 70 degrees,” Watkins said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, he said.

