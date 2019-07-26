Palisades Parkway PD: Fleeing Driver Crashes, Bolts

A fleeing driver crashed and ran after police broke off an overnight chase Friday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Officers tried stopping the speeding BMW sedan as it headed south on the parkway in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 2 a.m., Lt. Jock H. Watkins, Jr. said.

The driver, in turn, “accelerated and refused to pull onto the shoulder,” Watkins said.

“The officers chose to terminate the pursuit within seconds due to the high rate of speed and the suspect’s [driving] becoming erratic,” the lieutenant said.

They lost sight of the Bimmer, then eventually found it on the right shoulder of the Linwood Avenue ramp in Fort Lee.

“The car had been crashed and abandoned,” Watkins said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.