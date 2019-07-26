Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Emerson PD Busts Reputed Brooklyn Counterfeiting Crew With Dozens Of Bogus Bills
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Palisades Parkway PD: Fleeing Driver Crashes, Bolts

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Palisades Interstate Parkway Police
Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP Police

A fleeing driver crashed and ran after police broke off an overnight chase Friday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Officers tried stopping the speeding BMW sedan as it headed south on the parkway in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 2 a.m., Lt. Jock H. Watkins, Jr. said.

The driver, in turn, “accelerated and refused to pull onto the shoulder,” Watkins said.

“The officers chose to terminate the pursuit within seconds due to the high rate of speed and the suspect’s [driving] becoming erratic,” the lieutenant said.

They lost sight of the Bimmer, then eventually found it on the right shoulder of the Linwood Avenue ramp in Fort Lee.

“The car had been crashed and abandoned,” Watkins said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.