Palisades Park PD: Off-Duty Officer Nabs Porch Pirate

An alert off-duty Palisades Park police officer nabbed a porch pirate who’d stolen packages from several victims, authorities said.

Officer Salvatore Farnese was in his own car Saturday when he spotted Paul R. Bossack, a known offender, in the area of Henry and Highland avenues, Sgt. George Beck said.

Farnese kept an eye on Bossack, 38, of Hackettstown, until uniformed officers arrived, Beck said.

Police charged him with several counts of theft and receiving stolen property in connection with a series of theft this month and last. He also was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Bossack – who also was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Clifton – has a Bergen County criminal record stretching back nearly 15 years.

He also has pending cases out of Hackensack, Little Ferry and Oradell when he was arrested Saturday.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

“Thieves are exploiting the weaknesses of package delivery procedures when no signature is required and packages are left on a doorstep,” Police Chief Mark Jackson said. “We have patrol officers keeping an extra eye out for any suspicious activity.”

