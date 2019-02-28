Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Fights Off Purse Snatcher At West Milford Supermarket Parking Lot
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Palisades Park Naked Motorist Who Drove Car Into Creek Behind MetLife Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Lyndhurst and Wallington dive teams were among the responders.
The Lyndhurst and Wallington dive teams were among the responders. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

HERE's WHAT HAPPENED: A Palisades Park driver whose car plunged into a creek behind MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford before dawn Thursday was charged with trespassing after he broke into a nearby business and was found asleep -- naked -- hours later, authorities said.

Doruk Demirtas, 32, had driven his 2011 Ford Fusion east on East Union Avenue, where it hit a guardrail at a dead end and plunged into Berry's Creek around 1:15 a.m., East Rutherford Police Capt. Phillip Taormina said.

Demirtas got out of the sedan, swam to shore and then walked to a building at 25 East Union Ave., where he forced his way in, removed his wet clothing and sacked out, the captain said.An employee called police at 5:45 a.m. after finding two broken windows and Demirtas inside, he said.

East Rutherford police, firefighters and EMS converged on the scene by the creek, along with Marine Units and divers from Wallington, Carlstadt, Lyndhurst and Oradell fire departments, Taormina said.

They confirmed that no one else was in the vehicle.

Demirtas was charged with criminal trespassing and released pending a court hearing, the captain said.

The Berry's Creek canal is to the left (GoogleMaps)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.