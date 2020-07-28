Palisades Park Firefighters Battle Extreme Heat, Terrain To Douse House Blaze

It wasn’t the easiest job: The air was thick, with temperatures still in the high 80s, when a fire broke out in a home on a Palisades Park hill at the top of a private driveway.

Borough firefighters lugging hoses and ground ladders doused the Monday night blaze -- saving the house -- with no serious injuries.

An air conditioning unit in back of the Chateau Road home ignited, sending flames up the vinyl siding, then into a soffit and roof rafter, shortly before 8 p.m., Fire Chief John Mantone said.

Mantone’s firefighters had help at the scene from their colleagues from Ridgefield and Leonia, while those from Cliffside Park and Fort Lee covered the borough.

EMS treated a firefighter for a cut on his finger, and that was it for injuries, the chief said.

MORE PHOTOS: CPT FireGround Photos by Chris Torello

Chateau Road, Palisades Park Chris Torello

