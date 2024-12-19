Palisades Park Boy, 11, Struck By SUV At Congested Stretch Of Road

An 11-year-old Palisades Park boy was struck by an SUV while walking home from school with a friend Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The boy, who was bleeding from the nose, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 3:30 p.m. by a Honda CH-R near the busy corner of East Columbia and Roff avenues, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

The driver, a 63-year-old Bayonne man, remained at the scene, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

No summonses were issued, the captain said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.