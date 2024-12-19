Contact Us
Palisades Park Boy, 11, Struck By SUV At Congested Stretch Of Road

Jerry DeMarco
The 11-year-old Palisades Park boy was walking home from school with a friend when he was struck. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 11-year-old Palisades Park boy was struck by an SUV while walking home from school with a friend Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The boy, who was bleeding from the nose, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 3:30 p.m. by a Honda CH-R near the busy corner of East Columbia and Roff avenues, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

The driver, a 63-year-old Bayonne man, remained at the scene, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

No summonses were issued, the captain said.

