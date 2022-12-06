Pair Taken To Trauma Center After Car Plunges Into Hunterdon County Pond (PHOTOS)

Two people were rescued and taken to a trauma center after their car veered off a Hunterdon County roadway and plunged into a pond early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the crash off Higginsville Road in Readington and found the trapped victims around 7:30 a.m., the squad said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Niki's Way, initial reports said.

Emergency crews used water rescue techniques to safely extricate the pair, who were then taken to a local trauma center for further evaluation.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

Assisting agencies include the Whitehouse Rescue Squad and the Readington Township Police Department.

