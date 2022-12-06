Contact Us
Pair Taken To Trauma Center After Car Plunges Into Hunterdon County Pond (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Two people were rescued and taken to a trauma center after their car veered off a Hunterdon County roadway and plunged into a pond early Monday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

The Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the crash off Higginsville Road in Readington and found the trapped victims around 7:30 a.m., the squad said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Niki's Way, initial reports said.

Emergency crews used water rescue techniques to safely extricate the pair, who were then taken to a local trauma center for further evaluation.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

Assisting agencies include the Whitehouse Rescue Squad and the Readington Township Police Department.

