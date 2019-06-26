Pair Nabbed With 130 Stolen Postal Service Money Orders On Route 17, Rochelle Park Police Say

Rochelle Park police nabbed two men carrying 130 blank money orders stolen from the U.S. Postal Service, along with devices used to forge them and merchandise stolen from Home Depot, authorities said.

Officer Jared Shatkin stopped their a Nissan Maxima carelessly pulling onto northbound Route 17 from a business entrance, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said Wednesday.

He stopped the pair, who had several pieces of Home Depot merchandise scattered throughout the sedan, he said.

"No forms of payment could be provided to verify these items, which were later found to be purchased with bar codes from stolen gift cards," DePreta said.

Shatkin also found the Postal Service money orders in their original packing, along with devices "known to aid in the forgery of money orders," he said.

U.S. postal inspectors confirmed that the money orders were stolen, the sergeant said.

Arrested were Nicholas McDuffie, 28, of Newark, and Marcus Moore, 20, of the Bronx.

Both were charged with receiving stolen property, possession of forgery devices, and possession of property derived from criminal activity and released pending court action, DePreta said.

An investigation was continuing.

