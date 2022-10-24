Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff

Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.

The two suspects were charged with receiving stolen property; resisting arrest by flight; resisting arrest by force; unlawful possession of a weapon; illegal possession of an extended magazine; possession of hollow point bullets; and receiving stolen property.

After answering an all-points bulletin issued by Newark police, of a black Porsche Macan and a gray Mercedes Benz GLC responsible for an alleged carjacking and armed robbery, Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the vehicles backed into a lot at 440 S. 12th Street in Newark. A brief foot pursuit ensued.

In one of the suspect's possession was a handgun, hollow point bullets, and proceeds from the carjacking and robbery.

The suspects were being held in the Essex County Youth House.

Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura praised the efforts of the detectives stating: “The proactive actions of these detectives removed these dangerous individuals from our community and prevented future crimes from being committed. It is always a proud day when guns are taken off our streets and no one is injured in the process.”

