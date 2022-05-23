Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pair Hospitalized Following Serious Warren County Motorcycle Crash, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalized following a serious crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

Joseph Santini, 47, and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as the vehicle overturned near the intersection of Old Main Street and Route 632 in Franklin Township just after 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Santini, of Phillipsburg, was airlifted to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

Santini’s passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.