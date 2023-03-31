Pair Charged In Shooting Death Of Union County Man: Prosecutor

Arrests have been made in the shooting death of 22-year-old Emmanuelle Florestal, which occurred last October, authorities in Union County said.

Ahmad Conde, a 19-year-old Elizabeth resident, and Ducarmel Georges, a 19-year-old Brooklyn resident, have each been charged with first degree murder, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Following an investigation by the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force and numerous other agencies, Georges was arrested in Brooklyn on Monday, March 20, while Conde remained at large until he was found and apprehended on Tuesday, March 28.

"We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Mr. Florestal," Daniel said.

Anyone with additional information should contact Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Melvin Rodgers at 732-259-2003 of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Homicide Task Force.

