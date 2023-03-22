Pair Charged In Newark Man's Apartment Hallway Murder

Two men from Newark have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in an apartment building hallway, authorities said.

Ibn Hill, 22, and Tyquan Zigler, 27, both of Newark, have been charged in the killing of Jerry Works Jr., 50, of Newark, in 2020, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens,

On Sept. 14, 2020, police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Brenner Street in Newark. Police found Works in a common hallway of a building suffering from a gunshot wound, Stephens said. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m.

After an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Hill was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, Stephens said.

Zigler was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the prosecutor said.

Both suspects were in custody. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.