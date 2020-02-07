Pair Charged In Gunpoint Robbery Of Edgewater Spa

UPDATE: One of two men charged with the gunpoint robbery of an Edgewater spa and a private escort at a Rutherford hotel is a National Guardsman from Monmouth County who was preparing to report this weekend when he was captured Thursday in Asbury Park, Daily Voice has learned.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team went to Monmouth County to assist with arresting Dajan Divine Mindingall, 27, of Eatontown, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Three guns were recovered from his vehicle, as well as masks that were used in other crimes, a senior law enforcement official said Friday.

Mindingall is charged in several violent crimes -- both alone and with Christopher Ojeda, 31, of Howell Township -- and suspected in several others, including a rape in Hudson County.

Mindingall and Ojeda, who was arrested Thursday in Howell, "targeted massage parlors and in-call escort services," committing crimes "from Bergen County to Cherry Hill," the senior law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Mindingall also "committed a bunch of solo robberies," he added. "They're not connected to everything."

Both men robbed $2,000 at gunpoint from customers and employees at a Route 5 spa in Edgewater on Jan. 14, authorities said. That was followed by a Jan. 28 holdup in Rutherford, they said.

Mindigall forced one of the victims to strip, bringing a charge of aggravated sexual assault during a robbery, in addition to a host of other counts, they said.

He and Ojeda remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on various robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

