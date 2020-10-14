Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Packed Garbage Truck Tips On Route 17 Ramp

Jerry DeMarco
The rig spilled some of its haul onto Linwood Avenue from Route 17.
The rig spilled some of its haul onto Linwood Avenue from Route 17. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A fully loaded garbage truck tipped over on a Route 17 exit ramp late Wednesday morning.

The driver climbed out after the rig rolled onto its side on the ramp from southbound Route 17 onto eastbound Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood, near the Paramus border, shortly after 11 a.m.

His injuries weren't considered serious, responders said.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS were joined by Paramus police.

A heavy duty wrecker was summoned to right the truck and a DPW crew to clean up the mess.

Route 17 ramp to Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood.

Tony Greco

A heavy-duty wrecker was called.

Adam Pacyga

