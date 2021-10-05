PA Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Her Jersey Shore Dad, His GF

A 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman was arrested on accusations she stabbed her Jersey Shore dad and his girlfriend dead, authorities announced.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, of Landenberg, is accused of killing John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Surf City Police Chief John N. Casella, Jr. said.

Surf City police found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy on Oct. 3 around 4 p.m., at a North 7th Street home while conducting a welfare check, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.