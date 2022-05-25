PA Third Grader Shared Pot Edibles With 9 Friends — Then All Were Hospitalized: Reports

Several elementary-aged students in Pennsylvania were taken to the hospital after eating edible marijuana, authorities said.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 25 in Chester (Delaware County) when a third-grade student at the Chester Community Charter School brought what police say were pot edibles, and shared them with at least nine other students, according to police and NBC10.

Ten students were taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released, the outlet says. The incident remains under investigation by Chester City Officer Jose Alvarez, police said.

