PA Realtor Strangled Son With Dad's Belt Over Financial Woes Before NJ Capture: DA

Heartbreaking details have been released in the death of an 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy, whose mom strangled him with his father's belt as he slept before her arrest in New Jersey, authorities announced.

Matthew Whitehead, of Horsham, had been crying on and off all day Monday, April 10, over his family's alleged financial difficulties, and slept in the master bedroom with his mom, Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead, according to police papers released by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's office.

The following morning, Tuesday, April 11, the boy's father, Daniel Whitehead, and realized the door to the master bedroom was locked, and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage, Steele said.

Whitehead was able to get into the master bedroom, where he found his son obviously dead. The father called 911, and police responding to the scene on Pivet Road said the boy had ligature marks on the front and back of his neck, along with facial swelling and obvious petechia to his eyes, according to Steele.

Whitehead said his wife, a realtor, didn't want their son to grow up with financial struggles, and so she strangled her son with her husband's belt as he slept, authorities said.

The realtor then tok the family's vehicle and drove it into the water off of Beach Avenue in Cape May, NJ on Tuesday morning, April 11, authorities said. Once the SUV was no longer operable, she walked to Wildwood Crest, where she was arrested and charged with murder, Steele said.

A black dress belt was recovered from the vehicle.

