Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Did He Deserve It? Passenger Punches Out United Airlines Employee In Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed.
A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed. Photo Credit: Colesville Fire Company via Facebook

A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

Vadim Aleksandrov, 40, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 23 north in Montague when the motorcycle veered off the right side of the highway, overturned, and hit a sign near milepost 48.7 just before 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Aleksandrov, of Greentown, PA, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.