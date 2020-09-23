PA Motorcyclist Ejected Over NJ Turnpike, Falls 25 Feet To His Death

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after being ejected off of an elevated roadway on the NJ Turnpike and fell nearly 25 feet to his death.

Jay Sills of Allentown, PA was headed eastbound near the Holland Tunnel approach on a Suzuki motorcycle when he struck a concrete barrier at milepost 7.9 around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, State Police Trooper Philip Curry said.

Sills, 43, was ejected from his motorcycle and fell over the highway onto a dirt lot below, located near 14th and Monmouth Street, local and state police said.

Sills was pronounced dead at the scene.

