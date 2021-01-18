Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic
PA Man With Gun Who Threatened Biden, Harris, Wolf On Facebook Captured At Bucks Campsite

Cecilia Levine
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

A Pennsylvania man was captured at a Bucks County campsite where he had been living after posting threatening messages intended for government officials late last week, state authorities said Monday.

Kris John Kinsey, 61, was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio at a campsite in a wooded area of the 700 block of Sunday road in Durham Township, by members of the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Barracks around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, PA State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said.

Kinsey's arrest comes after an investigation -- with help from Elyria, Ohio police -- in which he posted threatening messages to Facebook intended for President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Nancy Pelosi and many of their supporters, Branosky said.

A semiautomatic weapon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized from Kinsey's campsite, police said. Kinsey was also listed as a person not to possess a firearm.

Kinsey was charged with possessing instrument of crime, terroristic threats, person not to possess firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, and remanded to the Bucks County Prison, Branosky said.

