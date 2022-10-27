PA Man Went To Phillipsburg Hoping To Meet Teen — Charged With Attempted Sex Assault Instead

A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly thought an innocent teen would be waiting for him when he traveled to Phillipsburg to have a face-to-face meet-up after having sexual conversations online — but he was met instead with an adult just waiting to call the police and slap him with attempted child sexual assault charges.

John Lore, of North 16th Street in Easton, was charged with second-degree attempted child luring, second-degree attempted child sexual assault, and attempted child endangerment, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Investigators found Lore having sexual discussions online with someone he thought was 15 years old in late July, authorities said.

He also allegedly made plans to meet up with the teen at Union Square in Phillipsburg.

Lore then drove to the location to meet the minor, where he was greeted by an adult who contacted the police, investigators said.

If convicted, Lore faces a maximum 10-year state prison sentence for the second-degree charges. He will also have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

