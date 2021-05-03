Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Seize 5 Guns, Rifle From Carlstadt Resident Who Fired Shots Outside Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Man Sat On Bench With Gun As Dog Burned On Grill, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Nikolay Lukyanchikov
Nikolay Lukyanchikov Photo Credit: Northampton Township Police Department

A 49-year-old Northampton Township man is in custody after first responders found his dog charred on top of a grill, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Nikolay Lukyanchikov's Holly Knoll Drive home to find him sitting on a bench with a gun near a burning couch and fire pit around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, according to Northampton Township police.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers noticed an animal -- later determined to be Lukyanchikov's dog -- badly burned on top of a small metal charcoal grill, police said.

Lukyanchikov was taken into custody and was subsequently sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.